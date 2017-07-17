Woman in her 20s busy looking at her phone falls down flight of stairs in China and dies

SUZHOU, ANHUI - A young woman busy looking at her phone reportedly fell down a flight of stairs to her death in China's northern Anhui province, Chinese media have reported.

The woman was reportedly using her phone when she lost her footing and fell down a flight of stairs at an overhead bridge in Suzhou city. The accident was captured in surveillance camera footage.

An eyewitness told Anhui Television in a report that the woman appeared to be in her 20s.

He said she was looking at her phone when she missed a step and fell down the stairs.

She hit her head and went into a coma. She was taken to hospital, but could not be saved.

Smartphone-related incidents have been in the news lately.

In April, a two-year-old boy was run over by a car in Fujian province as the driver was focusing on a phone call.

Such incidents are occurring elsewhere as well. In March, the United States Governors Highway Safety Association said there were 6,000 pedestrian deaths last year, the highest figure in over two decades.

It attributed the growing use of smartphones by road users as one of the contributing factors, as it is a "significant source of distraction for both drivers and pedestrians".