Woman in China ponders cheapest window to break before saving infant son trapped in car

A woman in Chongqing, China, has drawn the ire of netizens for hesitating before giving rescuers permission to save her one-year-old son, who was locked in her car.

In a video posted on social media platform Weibo on Thursday (July 20), firefighters could be heard urging the woman to make a decision, after she appeared to deliberate over which window was the cheapest to smash.

She eventually picked the window on the side of the passenger seat, after being told that the windscreen was more expensive.

She had locked her keys in the car, which was parked in a basement carpark in Chongqing. The child was conscious throughout the ordeal.

Some have accused her of being too pragmatic by putting economic considerations above the well-being of her child.

But others also defended the mother, saying that her decision-making had taken seconds at most, and that it was a reasonable consideration after she had ascertained her child's state.

In 2015, a similar case in China saw a woman who insisted on waiting for a locksmith even as her three-year-old son clawed at the windows in a locked car.

Firefighters smashed it anyway.