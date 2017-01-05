Woman caught on film riding scooter repeatedly over child

HONG KONG • A Chinese woman has been caught on film repeatedly riding her motorbike over a six-year-old girl.

Quoting mainland media reports, the South China Morning Post identified the woman as being surnamed Chen and from Yangjiang, in Guangdong province.

The film was recorded on an eyewitness' mobile phone. It begins with the girl lying motionless on the ground in front of Chen's scooter.

It is unclear whether she had already been run over by the time the video starts.

Subsequently, another girl, later identified to be Chen's two-year-old daughter, drags the injured six-year-old for a short distance.

Chen then rides her motorbike over the latter.

Chen's daughter then drags the injured girl, who has not moved since the beginning of the video, down the street again.

Realising that she was being filmed, Chen rides the scooter to the side of the six-year-old instead.

The video then ends.

The child was later examined by doctors.

She was found to have suffered internal bleeding.

She is now in the care of her father, according to the South China Morning Post.

Police said Chen is the live-in partner of the girl's grandfather.

She had been left to take care of the child while her partner and the girl's father were at work.

The girl's father is divorced from her mother, media reports said.

Chen claimed that she did not intend to harm the child.

She said she "accidentally" rode the scooter over the girl, reported the South China Morning Post.

Chen also told police that she lost control of the scooter as she was calling the six-year-old to go home with her for lunch.

While she was doing so, her two-year daughter started crying.

Police said they are investigating the matter.