With this face, I thee wed: Facial recognition speeds up marriage registration in Chongqing

CHONGQING - Chongqing authorities have introduced facial recognition technology for marriage registration to make the procedure easier and shorter, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday (Jan 7).

The Marriage, Adoption Registration Management Center of Chongqing said the system was launched this month and it can also process marriage registration between Chinese citizens and foreigners.

Based on Chinese law, registrars must check a person's ID and household registration certificates before awarding them a marriage certificate.

The facial recognition technology shortens the examination time and improves its accuracy, Xinhua said. The facial recognition system can quickly take a photo and compare the face with information from other documents and the database of the public security bureau.

The quickest time to complete an examination is just 0.3 of a second. Normally, it takes around 10 minutes to check a person's documents, Xinhua said.

The system can also deal with cases in which applicants have had plastic surgery or twins who can be differentiated via fingerprints, which were difficult for previous artificial recognition systems.

Xinhua said the system would also curb crimes in which suspects try to use the identities of others to obtain marriage certificates.