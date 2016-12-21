When ordinary face masks are not enough

University lecturer Zhang Bo rode his bicycle to work yesterday morning in thick smog, wearing a heavy-duty gas mask.

Ordinary face masks are no longer enough for some as heavy smog continued to choke a large part of northern China for the fifth day yesterday, including Shijiazhuang, the capital city of Hebei, where Mr Zhang lives.

The current bout of air pollution is the worst so far this winter, with hundreds of flights cancelled in Beijing due to low visibility.

Since the weekend, 24 cities, including Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang, are on red alerts, the highest on a four-tier scale. More than 50 others have issued orange alerts, the second-highest level.

A red alert is issued when the air quality is expected to be at the "very unhealthy" level for 72 hours.

In Shijiazhuang, the levels of PM2.5 - microscopic particles harmful to human health - and PM10 - larger particles that are visible - exceeded 1,000 micrograms per cubic m on Monday afternoon.

Related Story Pollution in China? Douse it with jokes

The World Health Organisation recommends a maximum exposure of not more than 25 mcg per cubic m over a 24-hour period.

The perennial air pollution problem plaguing China has led many Chinese to turn into "smog refugees" every winter.

Over the past four years, Mr Zhang's family, for instance, would leave for southern Hainan for three to four months during the smoggy winter months.

But this year, the 48-year-old could not do so due to his wife's work commitments.

"I can't see an end to this problem. This is so hopeless," he said, adding that he was most worried for his five-year-old daughter and 81-year-old father. "In winter, we could hardly see one or two days of blue skies in a month. It's very depressing."

Beijing resident April Xu, 38, fled to a mountain resort in Lushan in eastern Anhui last Friday night when the red alert was activated.

"We do this every year. Last year, we escaped to Xiamen for four days when Beijing issued its first-ever red alert in December," said Ms Xu, who works in civil aviation.

"Unfortunately, we have to go back tomorrow (Wednesday) as my child has to go back to school," she told The Straits Times.

Under Beijing's red alert, half the city's cars are ordered off the roads every day, and kindergartens and primary schools have suspended classes from Monday to today. More than 1,000 factories have been ordered to stop production.

But these strict measures are only temporary, and there is a "dire need" to eliminate the source of pollution for good, said state-run China Daily in an editorial yesterday.

It criticised local governments for misusing funds disbursed by the central government to fight smog.

Widespread smog is a perennial problem partly because of inaction by local government officials who fear jeopardising the local economy, said the newspaper. It called for severe punishment for these errant officials as a more permanent recourse than issuing a red alert.

Beijing resident Monica Zhan, 31, is not convinced that the situation will improve. She yearns for a more permanent solution for her eight-month-old baby.

Next month, she and her parents will go to southern Hainan for a month to buy an apartment as well as find a job.

"My parents had been undecided for some time about buying a place in Hainan. This bout of severe smog has changed their minds," said Ms Zhan, a sales director at a local drone-maker. "For me, I will move with my baby once I find a job there."