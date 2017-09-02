What's Next: September 2, 2017

Typhoon Mawar to hit Guangdong

China's National Meteorological Centre has issued a warning against Typhoon Mawar, which the agency forecast will hit southern Guangdong province tomorrow.

Mawar, the 16th typhoon in the region this year, would grow stronger while moving towards South China at a speed of about 10kmh. But the centre of the typhoon is expected to weaken quickly after making landfall, Xinhua news agency said.

Merkel v Schulz in television debate

Dr Angela Merkel, Germany's cool and collected Chancellor, will go head to head tomorrow with her fiery challenger Martin Schulz in their only television debate before this month's general election.

Analysts call it the "last chance" for the straight-talking Mr Schulz to turn his campaign around and halt a devastating popularity slide since January, when he took the helm of the Social Democratic Party.

Swimming laps for a good cause

Singapore's former national swimmers will be taking to the pool for a good cause.

They will be swimming laps to help raise funds for people suffering from rheumatological diseases, where the body's immune system turns on itself.

The swimmers, including Leslie Kwok and Clement Lim, will be joined at the event today at Keppel Club by patients, students and clinicians from Singapore General Hospital.