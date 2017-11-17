What's Next: November 17, 2017

Abe to speak on policies in Parliament

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver a policy speech to the country's Parliament today, during which he is expected to speak on his signature policies, including dealing with the nation's low birthrate and ageing society. Some of the measures being mulled over include making day care, kindergarten and higher education free, and making more facilities capable of providing childcare.

New Jurong Fire Station

The new Jurong Fire Station will officially open today. The station, which is now located at 22, Jurong West Street 26, will be opened by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo.

Non-oil domestic export figures out

Data on Singapore's non-oil domestic exports last month will be released today.

A Reuters poll of 11 economists showed a median forecast growth of 10 per cent year on year. If this materialises, it would more than offset September's 1.1 per cent contraction after five straight months of gains.