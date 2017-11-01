What's Next: November 1, 2017

Abe to be renominated as PM

Japan's Diet will convene a special session today, with Mr Shinzo Abe to be renominated as Prime Minister after his ruling coalition's comfortable victory in the parliamentary elections on Oct 22.

Mr Abe will also name his Cabinet.

Influential economist to speak at SMU

At a time when Singapore is making education and upskilling a priority, influential economist Jeffrey Sachs is in town to give his take on the issue and other topics. He will be speaking as part of the Singapore Management University's Presidential Distinguished Lecturer Series, focusing on Asia's major challenges in areas such as upscaling of quality education, reduced inequalities of income and technological innovation.

Conference on future economy

The Singapore Business Federation is organising the Future Economy Conference and Exhibition 2017 today and tomorrow.

The event will focus on the Industry Transformation Maps and helping companies become future-ready. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also chairman of the Future Economy Council, will deliver the keynote address and participate in a panel discussion on Singapore's economic transformation.