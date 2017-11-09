What's Next: November 09, 2017

Moon to meet Jokowi today

South Korean President Moon Jae In will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Bogor, West Java, today, as part of his first visit to South-east Asia since he was elected in May. Mr Moon's tour includes stops in Vietnam and the Philippines to bolster diplomatic ties with Asean member states.

YMCA holds dinner for supporters, staff

The YMCA of Singapore, which is celebrating its 115th anniversary this year, is holding a dinner to thank its long-time supporters and staff members today. Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira will be the guest of honour.

Noble Group to unveil Q3 results

Commodities trader Noble Group will be announcing its third-quarter results today. It had earlier warned of a large loss. It recently agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil trading business to Vitol for about US$580 million (S$791 million) as part of a debt-cutting strategy.