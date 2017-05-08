What's Next: May 8, 2017

South Koreans to pick Park's successor

South Koreans will vote tomorrow to choose a successor to former president Park Geun Hye, who was removed from office in a historic court ruling over a widening corruption scandal.

Mr Moon Jae In of the liberal Democratic Party is tipped to win the election, with opinion polls indicating support levels that are double those of his closest rivals.

Exhibition on breast cancer at VivoCity

The Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) will mark its 20th anniversary this year with a commemorative exhibition starting 10am today at VivoCity shopping mall.

The exhibition, which will run till Sunday, aims to bring across the breast cancer awareness message. BCF's goal is to eradicate breast cancer as a life-threatening disease and the most common cancer among women in Singapore.

China's April trade data out today

China will report its export and import figures for last month today, amid continued discussions with the United States on how to rebalance trade between the two countries.

The world's second-largest economy said exports surged 16.4 per cent in March, the fastest pace of growth in over two years and more than doubling the country's monthly trade surplus.