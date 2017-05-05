What's Next: May 5, 2017

China's jet dream set to take flight

China's first modern large jet, the C919, is set to make its maiden flight from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport today, after years of delay. The jet, which seats 158 to 174 people, is manufactured by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China and is the country's boldest attempt yet to break the stranglehold of Airbus and Boeing on the market for big commercial airliners.

New book on Yusof Ishak

A pictorial book depicting the life of Singapore's first president, the late Yusof Ishak, will be launched today.

Titled Yusof Ishak: A Man Of Many Firsts, the book consists of a biography and a large collection of photos. It is written by Dr Ooi Kee Beng, deputy director of ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, Singapore.

US job data out today

Data on United States' non-farm payrolls is due out today.

The monthly report on jobs will be closely watched for further signals on the direction of the US economy, which has been showing signs of picking up.