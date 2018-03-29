What's Next: March 29, 2018

South and North Korea plan for summit

South Korea and North Korea will hold high-level talks at Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone today, ahead of a summit due next month between their leaders Moon Jae In and Kim Jong Un. Headed by Mr Moon's chief of staff Im Jong Seok, the South Korean team will hammer out plans for the summit, including when to contact the North and what will be discussed between Mr Kim and Mr Moon.

Speech by Philadelphia Fed chief

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia president Patrick Harker will speak on the United States' economic outlook at a New York Association for Business Economics luncheon today. Although not a voting member of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, Mr Harker's take on the quarter-point increase in interest rates last week by the Fed will be watched keenly by analysts and investors.

Golfer can't wait to make amends

Of the 117 golfers teeing off today for the year's first women's Major at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, no one will be more motivated to banish the ghosts of last year than American Lexi Thompson. She still has occasional nightmares over bring penalised four shots for replacing her ball incorrectly and signing a wrong scorecard in the third round, before losing to Ryu So Yeon in a play-off.