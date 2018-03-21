What's Next: March 21, 2018

Russian minister visits Japan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Japan today to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, including the situation on the Korean peninsula. He will also discuss preparations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's planned visit to Russia in May.

First disability clinic opens

Minds, Singapore's largest social service organisation serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, officially opens Singapore's first disability clinic today, which will provide specialised healthcare for these individuals and equip their caregivers with preventive care knowledge.

Interest rate hike likely in US

The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting ends today, with the US central bank expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year, by 0.25 percentage point. Analysts are divided as to whether the Fed policymakers will signal four rate hikes this year instead of the three that had been projected at their last meeting in December.