What's Next: July 29, 2017

Typhoon Nesat to strike parts of China

Typhoon Nesat, the ninth typhoon of the year, will hit south-east China and Taiwan today. The typhoon will bring some relief from the sweltering heat in south-east China, the country's national observatory has said. A yellow alert has been issued by the National Meteorological Centre, which said that most parts of the region will see rain up to Tuesday. The central and eastern regions are also expected to get respite from hot temperatures.

Iran to discuss reply to US sanctions Bill

The Iranian Parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee is holding an extraordinary session today to discuss a formal response to a new United States sanctions Bill. Earlier this month, the Parliament voted to accelerate the progress of a Bill introduced last month that would increase funds for Iran's missile programme and Revolutionary Guards.

Nanyang schools' 100th anniversary

The Nanyang family of schools is marking its 100th anniversary today with a gala dinner.

The event, held at Marina Bay Sands, will be attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, an alumnus of Nanyang Primary School.

The other schools are Nanyang Girls' High School and Nanyang Kindergarten.