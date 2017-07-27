What's Next: July 27, 2017

N. Korea to commemorate Victory Day

North Korea marks the 64th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, which it calls Victory Day, today. Speculation is rife that the regime of Kim Jong Un is preparing for another missile launch test to coincide with the anniversary, just weeks after conducting its first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that United States experts have said could reach Alaska.

NUS holding conference on risk

The National University of Singapore will be holding an inaugural conference today to discuss risk perception, management and communication. This comes after the university set up the Lloyd's Register Foundation Institute for the Public Understanding of Risk last year, the first of its kind in Asia. Lloyd's is a Britain-based charity that supports research, training and education to safeguard life and property at sea, on land and in the air.

Some big firms releasing results today

Several blue chips, including a local bank, will be releasing their quarterly results today.

OCBC Bank's results are expected to be boosted by subsidiary Great Eastern's contribution.

Other big hitters slated to unveil their results are Singapore Exchange, Singapore Airlines and Ascendas Reit.