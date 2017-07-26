What's Next: July 26, 2017

India's security adviser in Beijing

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrives in Beijing today for a meeting of security officials from the Brics countries ahead of the grouping's summit in the Chinese capital in September. There is no word on whether a worsening border dispute between China and India would be discussed during the meeting, hosted by China's top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

Conference on hospice care

The Asia Pacific Hospice Conference 2017, which opens today, will shed light on issues related to palliative and end-of-life care.

Topics to be discussed include models of care, medication practices for the terminally ill and caregiver support.

The biennial conference is organised by the Singapore Hospice Council and the Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network.

Release of June industrial data

Singapore's industrial production numbers for June will be released today, giving economists a gauge of the health of the manufacturing sector, a key driver of Singapore's growth throughout this year.

Factory output rose by 5 per cent in May from a year ago, the 10th straight month of growth. However, this increase was smaller than that seen in April, and also missed forecasts of a 7.5 per cent expansion.