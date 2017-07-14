What's Next: July 14, 2017

Verdict on HK lawmakers out today

The Hong Kong High Court will today release its judgment on four pro-democracy lawmakers - Mr Nathan Law, Mr Leung Kwok Hung, Mr Edward Yiu and Ms Lau Siu Lai - over the validity of their swearing-in oaths.

Last year, two other lawmakers were stripped of their seats in the Legislative Council for not taking their oaths properly.

PM Lee to speak at FutureChina forum

The billion-dollar question - how the United States and China can work together and towards a stable Asia-Pacific region - will be among the topics discussed today at the FutureChina Global Forum. Diplomats and academics are some of the participants at the second day of the summit organised by Business China.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver the keynote speech in the evening.

Release of advance Q2 growth figures

The Government will be releasing advance figures on Singapore's second-quarter economic growth today. The Singapore economy has been outperforming projections recently, expanding by 2.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year.

For the second quarter, private-sector economists polled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore tipped the economy to expand by 2.7 per cent again.

