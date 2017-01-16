What's Next: January 16, 2017

Abe meeting Vietnamese leaders

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe travels to Vietnam today, where he is due to meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Tran Dai Quang.

It is Mr Abe's first trip to Vietnam since 2013. He is on a four-nation tour that has already taken him to the Philippines, Australia and Indonesia.

Samsung heir may be arrested

South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun Hye's impeachment said they would decide today whether to arrest the heir to the giant Samsung group over alleged bribery. Mr Lee Jae Yong, the son of Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun Hee, is accused of funnelling large sums of money to Ms Park's confidante, Choi Soon Sil, in return for favourable decisions.

New attorney-general to be sworn in

Singapore's new Attorney-General Lucien Wong will be sworn in today, in a ceremony officiated by President Tony Tan Keng Yam. He will also be sworn in as a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights.

Mr Wong, 63, a top corporate lawyer, succeeds Mr V.K. Rajah.