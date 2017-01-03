What's Next: Jan 3, 2017

Ex-HK leader's corruption trial begins

Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang goes on trial for alleged corruption today.

Tsang, who ended his term in disgrace after accepting favours from tycoons, faces two counts of misconduct in public office. He is the highest-ranking Hong Kong official to face a corruption trial.

COE bidding exercise starts

January's first open bidding exercise for certificates of entitlement (COEs) will start at noon today. The tender will close at 4pm on Thursday, and the results will be announced after that. The total COE quota available for the tender is 4,089.

Advance estimates for S'pore economy

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will release this morning the advance estimates on the Singapore economy for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2016. In his New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the economy is expected to have grown by more than 1 per cent last year, lower than initial forecasts.