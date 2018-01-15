What's Next: Jan 15, 2018

More Olympic talks between Koreas

The two Koreas will hold talks today on the prospect of North Korea sending its performance art group to the Winter Olympics in the South.

Pyongyang said it would attend next month's Olympics at a rare inter-Korean meeting earlier this month, following months of tensions over its nuclear weapons programme.

Conference on women in tech, design

The Singapore University of Technology and Design is holding the inaugural Women in Technology and Design conference today. The conference will cover topics related to how to attract, support and retain women within technology and design roles.

Tower's topping-out ceremony

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will attend the topping-out ceremony of the first tower at Paya Lebar Quarter today.

Executives at Lendlease, the developer and owner of the $3.2 billion mixed-use development, will give an update on the leasing progress for the close to one million square feet of office spaces available at the three office towers, as well as that for the PLQ mall.