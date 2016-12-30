What's Next: December 30, 2016

China issues smog warning

China has warned its northern regions to get ready for another bout of heavy smog, expected over the New Year, as daytime temperatures hover around freezing point. Beijing has raised a four-day orange alert starting today. An orange alert is the second-highest level in a four-tier pollution warning system.

Tribute to S R Nathan

The Singapore Malayalee Hindu Samajam will be paying tribute to the late president S R Nathan today, for his contributions to the Makara Vilakku celebrations - a key festival in the community - in Singapore. Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran will be the guest of honour at the event.

November bank loan statistics out

Data on bank lending in Singapore last month will be released this morning. Economists are hoping to see a continuation of the lending spurt recorded in October, which was a reversal after 12 months of contraction. Loans through the domestic banking units - which capture lending in all currencies but mainly reflect Singapore-dollar lending - stood at $608 billion in October, up from $602 billion a year ago.