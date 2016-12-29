What's Next: December 29, 2016

Park's friend back in court

South Korean President Park Geun Hye's friend Choi Soon Sil, who has been accused of fraud and abuse of power allegedly involving Ms Park, will return to court today. Choi had denied all allegations against her on the first day of her trial last week, and during questioning by lawmakers at a detention centre on Monday.

Malaysia to charge trio in graft probe

Three people are expected to be charged today in one of Malaysia's biggest graft probes involving the siphoning of RM3.3 billion (S$1 billion) of federal funds for water development in Sabah. Anti-Corruption Agency sources have confirmed that the trio would be charged but declined to identify the suspects, The Star reported.

Madrasah teachers' symposium today

Some 250 madrasah teachers from Singapore's six full-time madrasahs will be attending the inaugural Madrasah Teachers Symposium today. Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) deputy chief executive Albakri Ahmad will discuss the role of madrasah graduates. Separately, Muis will be making public more details of a scheme that all Islamic religious teachers must register for from Sunday.