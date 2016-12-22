What's Next: December 22, 2016

Park's impeachment trial begins

South Korea's Constitutional Court will hold its first hearing today in the impeachment case of President Park Geun Hye with initial opinions from both sides.

The court is reviewing the impeachment vote passed by Parliament on Dec 9.

An ice birthday cake for Inuka

Singapore's star polar bear, Inuka, is turning 26 this year and will get a birthday cake comprising ice blocks today for the occasion.

Polar bears live for an average of 15 to 18 years, although biologists have tagged a few bears in their early 30s.

The Singapore-born polar bear is the only polar bear born in the tropics and a star attraction in the Frozen Tundra exhibit built to resemble the arctic habitat.

US to release final Q3 growth rate

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the third and final rate of economic growth for the third quarter. An earlier estimate showed that the gross domestic product advanced at an annualised rate of 3.2 per cent on quarter in the three months to September, up from 1.4 per cent growth in the previous period.