What's Next: December 14, 2017

Trial of Park's confidante wraps up

The trial of the confidante of disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun Hye for extortion will wrap up today.

Prosecutors will demand a prison sentence for Choi Soon Sil, who was indicted last year on charges of forcing conglomerates like Samsung to donate millions to two foundations.

Bringing together youth and seniors

Ren Ci will host a youth camp today that brings together young people and seniors in nursing homes. The camp - jointly organised with the Students' University Scholars Club of the National University of Singapore - will include a programme that allows youth to experience physical impairment associated with ageing.

Mann+Hummel opens Asia-Pacific HQ

Mann+Hummel is hosting the opening ceremony of its Asia-Pacific Headquarters for Intelligent Air Solutions today.

The new headquarters will direct and drive the growth of business operations of the global filtration specialist across the Asia-Pacific region.