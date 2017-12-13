What's Next: December 13, 2017

Moon on visit to China to rebuild ties

South Korean President Moon Jae In begins a four-day visit to China today, during which curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions and mending fences with Beijing will top his agenda. Mr Moon will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping tomorrow, and the two are expected to reaffirm that they will normalise exchanges and move past a dispute over the Thaad missile-defence issue which froze trade and business exchanges.

SUTD students' inventions showcased

A smart lock which uses facial recognition software to open locked doors and a scanner app that can digitise receipts, split bills and track expenditure are among the projects being unveiled at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) today. They were designed and built by SUTD students to help improve lives and solve everyday problems.

MAS' economic survey out today

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters, which polls private-sector economists on their outlook for the Singapore economy, is due out today. A stronger-than-expected showing in the third quarter prompted the Ministry of Trade and Industry last month to upgrade its 2017 economic growth forecast to come in at between 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent, up from an earlier estimate of 2 to 3 per cent.