What's Next: Dec 19, 2017

S. Korean foreign minister visits Japan

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha arrives in Tokyo today for talks with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in her first trip to Japan as South Korea's top diplomat.

The two countries are seeking to improve security cooperation over North Korea, but there have been conflicting signals over whether they can resolve a feud over "comfort women" who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.

Festive cheer for needy families

A programme that helps needy families and the elderly in the South West District will be getting a festive boost with the help of volunteers. Child beneficiaries under the Festive Cheers programme will be visiting an indoor obstacle course today, while needy families will be given calendars with health and caregiving tips.

Aussie bank releases meeting minutes

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of this month's monetary policy meeting today. Although 61,600 net new jobs were added to the Australian economy last month compared with earlier forecasts of 18,000, analysts say there is sufficient slack in the labour market to discourage the central bank from raising interest rates soon.