What's Next: August 3, 2017

Abe set to reshuffle Cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle today as public support for his government plummets after a series of scandals.

He will appoint Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to a senior party post, while former defence minister Itsunori Onodera will take up the position again in the reshuffle, according to NHK public television.

HK leader Carrie Lam in Singapore

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is in Singapore, and will be meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. On the second day of her two-day visit, she will visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Civil Service College. This is Mrs Lam's first official overseas trip since becoming the city's chief executive on July 1. Singapore and Hong Kong have traditionally been close rivals, but have also looked to each other for pointers as well as opportunities to work together.

Bank of England urged to raise rates

The Bank of England meets today to decide whether to raise interest rates amid rising inflation, slowing growth and low pay. With inflation hovering around 2.6 per cent, above the bank's 2 per cent target, analysts are calling to reverse the bank's stimulus programme. The economy grew by just 0.3 per cent in the three months to June, while consumers are feeling the pinch from lower real wages. Low interest rates are also fuelling a credit binge.