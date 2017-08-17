What's Next: August 17, 2017

Moon marks 100 days in office

South Korean President Moon Jae In marks his 100th day in office with a nationally televised press conference today.

Issues to be discussed include North Korea's recent provocations and military threats, an impending tax hike and the closure of nuclear plants. The Blue House has said that it will be an opportunity for a candid discussion.

Fake news and impact on journalism

Fake news and its impact on journalism will be discussed at the two-day Asia Journalism Forum starting today. Journalism academic Cherian George will be giving the keynote address, speaking on Journalism's Crisis Of Reason. This is followed by panel discussions. The event, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, will be attended by policymakers, media practitioners and academics from Singapore and the region.

Non-oil domestic export data out

Data for Singapore's non-oil domestic exports for last month will be released today. Following a second-quarter growth of 2.7 per cent, IE Singapore last week narrowed upwards its growth projections for full-year exports to 5 per cent to 6 per cent.