What's Next: August 15, 2017

South Korea observes Liberation Day

South Korea marks Liberation Day, the 72nd anniversary of its independence from Japanese colonial rule, today. Meanwhile, Japan will hold a memorial service for its war dead on the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II.

Congress on healthcare issues

Healthcare administrators in the region are meeting today to discuss their experiences, as part of the Singapore Healthcare Management Congress 2017. Topics range from cyber-security challenges in the healthcare sector to healthcare in the Singapore Armed Forces. Speakers from other countries will also weigh in on global healthcare trends. The guest of honour is Mr Chan Heng Kee, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health.

Private home sales figures out

Data for new private home sales by developers last month will be released today. Market watchers expect a strong set of numbers, driven by upmarket development Martin Modern, which has sold more than 110 units since its launch on July 22. The numbers are even stronger if executive condominiums (ECs) are included. All 531 units of the Hundred Palms Residences EC in Yio Chu Kang Road were sold at its launch on July 22.