What's Next: August 09, 2017

72nd anniversary of Nagasaki bombing

Japan commemorates today the 72nd anniversary of the United States atomic bombing of Nagasaki city at the end of World War II.

Japan suffered two nuclear attacks by the US, one in Hiroshima and the other in Nagasaki three days later. The bombings claimed the lives of 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 people in Nagasaki.

Ground-breaking of East Coast Rail Link

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yong will lead a high-powered delegation to attend the East Coast Rail Link's (ECRL) ground-breaking ceremony today in Malaysia as the special representative of President Xi Jinping.

China and Malaysia intend to declare that the ECRL is the centrepiece of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative in Asia.

China's consumer price inflation

China's National Bureau of Statistics will release its consumer price inflation data today. Consumer prices rose 1.5 per cent year on year in June, the same pace as in May and matching market consensus. The inflation rate has remained at its highest level since January, with the costs of non-food items slowing slightly and the costs of food falling at a slower pace. Food prices are the key component of China's consumer price index basket.