What's Next: Aug 23, 2017

Typhoon Hato set to hit China

Southern China and parts of northern China are bracing themselves for Typhoon Hato, with more than 4,000 people evacuated as heavy rain is expected today.

In Hong Kong, many flights have been cancelled amid warnings of strong winds, rough seas and possible flooding due to heavy rain. The city's weather observatory said the storm would pass within 100km of Hong Kong this morning, "posing considerable threat".

Her World award presentation

Women's magazine Her World will be presenting the prestigious Her World Woman of the Year and Her World Young Woman Achiever awards tonight. The magazine does this each year to recognise outstanding Singapore women who have contributed significantly to society, projected the best image of the nation and are inspirational role models to other women.

July consumer prices out today

Singapore consumer prices for last month will be out today, with market watchers expecting a continued moderation in inflation. Headline inflation in June fell to 0.5 per cent from 1.4 per cent in May. This was mainly associated with the timing effects of the disbursement of service and conservancy charge rebates. In the same period, core inflation eased to 1.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent.