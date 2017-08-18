What's Next: Aug 18, 2017

Belt and Road meeting on health

China will host the two-day Belt and Road High Level Meeting for Health Cooperation in Beijing from today.

The meeting will bring together health leaders from participating countries in the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as development partners. Participants will discuss ways to support health projects and expand health coverage in the countries included in the initiative.

Asean forum on disaster management

The Asean Strategic Policy Dialogue on Disaster Management will be held in Singapore today, ahead of World Humanitarian Day tomorrow. Issues to be discussed at the dialogue include the collaboration between Asean and the United Nations in disaster management.

Malaysia releasing Q2 growth figures

Malaysia will release data on its second-quarter growth today. South-east Asia's third-largest economy grew by 5.6 per cent in the first quarter, the strongest in two years. But the pace has faded, with economists expecting data to show that growth has been at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter due to weaker private consumption, even as trade remained robust.