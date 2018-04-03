What's Next: April 3, 2018

S. Korean K-pop stars in Pyongyang

South Korean K-pop musicians will play in Pyongyang today, in only the second concert by southern artists in the North in more than a decade. This performance will feature acts from both Koreas and take place at the Ryukyung Chung Ju Yung Gymnasium. The gymnasium is a joint project between the North and South, and is named after Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju Yung, who had long advocated inter-Korean cultural and economic exchanges.

Asean finance officials meet

The Singapore Ministry of Finance and the Monetary Authority of Singapore are hosting the Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meetings that will run from today until Friday. The Asean finance ministers are expected to discuss how to sustain growth and foster innovation.

Corporate governance ranking

The Singapore Institute of Directors will be presenting the 2018 Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard as well as results for the top 100 listed companies in Singapore based on the scorecard at a corporate governance event today.

It will also host the launch of the book Women On Board: Making A Real Difference, which features 24 women directors.