What's Next: April 25, 2017

North Korea marks military milestone

North Korea marks the 85th anniversary of the creation of its military today, with many speculating that the event could be used to test an intercontinental ballistic missile or even a nuclear device.

Pyongyang has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks, threatening to hit back against any provocation from the US and its regional allies, Japan and South Korea, which both host large American military contingents.

Funeral for boy who was hit by goalpost

Muhammad Hambali Sumathi, the 12-year-old schoolboy who died yesterday when a football post struck him on the head, will be buried today. The student from Geylang Methodist Secondary School was playing football in school when the goal post toppled and fell on him. There will be a wake at a relative's home in Eunos before the funeral.

S'pore Business Awards presentation

The 32nd edition of the Singapore Business Awards will be held tonight at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia. Up for grabs are awards for Businessman of the Year, Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year, Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year, and Enterprise. Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills), is the guest of honour at the presentation dinner.