What's Next: April 18, 2017

Pence in Tokyo for economic dialogue

United States Vice-President Mike Pence meets Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso in Tokyo today for the first US-Japan economic dialogue, a forum Japan proposed to the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump, who took office in January on the back of campaign promises to scale back free trade and prevent jobs from going overseas, has sparked concern about trade friction that would strain US-Japan ties.

Paying final respects to Othman Wok

A prayer session will be held at 1pm today at the Sultan Mosque for Mr Othman Wok, a member of independent Singapore's first Cabinet, who died yesterday at the age of 92. After the session, a gun carriage will carry his body to the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery where he will be buried. Members of the public can attend the prayer session. They can also pay their respects today at Mr Othman's home at 46, Kew Avenue, from 6.30am to 11am.

China releases data for home prices

China will today release data for prices of new homes in 70 cities for last month.

Average prices of new homes rose 11.8 per cent year on year in February, following a 12.2 per cent rise in January. It was the 17th straight month of gain but the slowest since last September. Regulations have been put in place to cool the property market, including increased down payment for second homes, since last month.