What's Next: Apr 18, 2018

China to hold drills in Taiwan Strait

China will conduct live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait today.

Chinese officials have suggested the military exercise is a warning to pro-independence advocates in Taiwan as Beijing steps up its rhetoric against any challenges to its sovereignty.

Legislators to pick Castro's successor

After 12 years in power, Mr Raul Castro will hand over a different Cuba to his successor, who is to be elected by a legislative session that begins today, although the vote itself will take place tomorrow.

Members are widely expected to select current First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel, 57, who has climbed the party ranks and has been Mr Castro's right-hand man since 2013.

Global Megatrends Conference

Credit Suisse will be hosting its sixth annual Global Megatrends Conference in Singapore today. Fifteen international speakers, including opinion leaders, sector specialists and industry leaders, will discuss and debate three supertrends: technology at the service of humans, when millennials rule, and the silver economy. The conference at the Fairmont Singapore will be attended by about 600 guests.