What's News: November 06, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump warns North Korea

No one should underestimate the resolve of the United States, said President Donald Trump at an American airbase in Japan as he kicked off his Asian tour, with North Korea squarely in his cross hairs. Mr Trump will today meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Princes held in Saudi purge

Dozens of senior Saudi figures including princes, ministers and top business tycoon Al-Waleed bin Talal were arrested on Saturday in a sweeping purge that is likely to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's hold on power. The arrests come at a time of unprecedented social and economic change in Saudi Arabia.

WORLD

China ups anti-graft drive

China will next year expand a pilot project for anti-graft supervision reforms nationwide. It will consolidate existing corruption agencies as President Xi Jinping expands his signature policy drive. New agencies with the power to probe illegal activities such as graft will be set up at the provincial, city and county levels. They will be allowed to conduct searches and freeze assets, among other things.

Vietnam ravaged by floods

Central and southern Vietnam were inundated by floods in the wake of a typhoon that left at least 27 people dead, just days before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum starts. Hoi An and Danang - where the summit is taking place this week - were among the places that were hit after Typhoon Damrey made landfall on Saturday.

OPINION

Revolution that haunts Russia

The Bolshevik Revolution, which took place 100 years ago, shows that there is no predictable pattern to how events that shape world history play out, writes Europe Correspondent Jonathan Eyal. For Russia, the scars remain to this day.

HOME

Return of dissection classes

More students at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine have signed up for dissection classes. The school has reintroduced the elective after more people opted to donate their bodies to science. The elective was stopped in 2003 due to a shortage of human cadavers.

HOME

A peek into activism in S'pore

A new 344-page book, called The Art Of Advocacy In Singapore, was launched at the Singapore Writers Festival yesterday. It details the journey taken by 37 civil society activists who have been involved in championing issues such as ageing, animal welfare, culture and faith, health, heritage and the environment, and human rights.

BUSINESS

Surge in landed home sales

The number of landed residential property transactions spiked in the first 10 months of this year, and is on track to be the best annual showing in five years. This is part of a broader recovery in the residential market, say experts. It is also because prices of landed homes have fallen to attractive levels from their peak in the third quarter of 2013 to the second quarter this year.

SPORT

Brothers win diving bronze

National divers Mark and Timothy Lee won bronze in the Fina Diving Grand Prix's Singapore leg at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday. The 23-year-old twins were pleased with their score of 366 in the men's synchronised 3m springboard event. Mark said winning a medal on home ground made it extra special.

LIFE

Poet dwells on words and pain

Poet Lee Tzu Pheng, 71, said young writers need to accept that words can be a constant source of pain. She was speaking at a Singapore Writers Festival event yesterday. The 10-day festival, which is in its 20th edition, runs until Sunday. It is organised by the National Arts Council and features more than 300 programmes.

VIDEO

A godown transformed

A godown built in 1895 on the banks of the Singapore River has been transformed into an award-winning 37-room boutique hotel. str.sg/warehouse

VIDEO

Mini hobby

Retired carpenter Sum Kin Nar now takes on building projects on a smaller scale - making miniature houses. str.sg/minibuild