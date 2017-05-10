What's News: May 10, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Moon set to be S. Korean leader

Former human rights lawyer Moon Jae In is poised to become South Korea's new president in a landslide victory, after his closest rivals conceded defeat yesterday. Declaring his victory, he said he will become a president who will make his country proud. His win comes after the impeachment of the scandal-tainted Park Geun Hye.

Golden Shoe stalls moving out

The Golden Shoe Food Centre will be shuttered on July 31 as the building closes for redevelopment after 33 years of business. The good news is that most of the food choices from the Central Business District institution will still be available in a nearby temporary hawker centre, at Cross Street, which will open on Aug 1.

Macron's party changes name

New members are flocking to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron's party as it prepares for the elections to the National Assembly next month, with the first high-profile defection offered by former prime minister Manuel Valls. The party En Marche! will now be called Republique en Marche, or Republic on the Move.

Pitch for 'Dutertenomics'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Cambodia and China this week to pitch an economic vision focused on an ambitious US$173 billion (S$243 billion) infrastructure programme dubbed "Dutertenomics". Among the mega-projects will be the country's first subway network.

IP can mean big bucks

Intellectual property (IP) might be the next big thing in business. That's because many companies have IP assets that can make a lot of money, like the data-rich firm that was sold for 32 times its operating profit, says Yasmine Yahya.

Tharman on boy's drowning

More needs to be done to equip young people with swimming and open water survival skills, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday after he attended the wake of Muhammad Suhaimi Sebastian, 12, who drowned on Monday.

No caning = More jail time?

A criminal who escapes caning because of a medical condition may have his sentence extended but that is up to the court to decide, said Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon. The prosecution had argued for two weeks' jail to be given in lieu of every stroke avoided.

Banks' top money-spinner

Wealth management emerged as the shining star in the first quarter for local banks. All three lenders are riding on the swelling wealth in South-east Asia and China, despite a tough regulatory environment. OCBC Bank - the final bank to report - turned in stellar results yesterday, with its net profit rising 14 per cent to $973 million.

RHB extends Cup sponsorship

Banking group RHB yesterday announced a three-year sponsorship extension to the Singapore Cup, becoming the first sponsor to extend its sponsorship since last month's Football Association of Singapore election.

The bank will be sponsoring a sum of $1.5 million over three years and will be looking to capitalise on the strong interest in football.

Bruce Lee biopic

Forty-four years after Bruce Lee died in 1973 from an allergic reaction to a painkiller, work is set to begin on Little Dragon, an authorised biopic of the martial arts icon. A search is on for the actor to play Lee in the movie. Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the Oscar-nominated biopics Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), will direct.

