What's News: March 30, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Two Koreas set summit date

North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged his commitment to denuclearisation as tensions ease between the old foes. The summit agenda would largely be the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and an improvement of inter-Korean relations.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Ex-CHC leader charged again

Former City Harvest Church (CHC) leader Chew Eng Han, 57, faced another charge in court of attempting to intentionally defeat the course of justice by boarding a boat at a Pulau Ubin jetty on Feb 21. He allegedly tried to leave Singapore to avoid serving his jail sentence for his part in the misuse of church funds.



An ad reading "Sharing a lie makes you a liar" in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

KL amends fake news Bill

Malaysia's proposed law against fake news will see two amendments - to the definition of an offence and the maximum jail term - MPs were told at the Bill's second reading in Parliament yesterday. De facto Law Minister Azalina Othman Said said the maximum jail term will be reduced from 10 years to six.

WORLD

'Worst-ever' gonorrhoea case

A man in Britain has contracted what has been described as the world's "worst-ever" case of super-gonorrhoea. The man reportedly picked up the bug after a sexual encounter in South-east Asia earlier this year. This is the first known example of a gonorrhoea infection that cannot be cured with first-choice antibiotics.

OPINION

Slide in US-China ties a worry

The signs of a fraying of US-China ties are ominous, with growing friction on many fronts. One big worry for Asia is what happens when China's patience snaps, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

More sports medicine doctors

More medical practitioners will be trained in sports and age-related injuries under a new Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine. The initiative is being introduced to meet the growing demand in the area of sports medicine services as more people turn to exercise.

HOME

Beware of cryptojacking

Cyber-security experts are warning mobile phone users about the threat of cryptojacking. This occurs when a user visits a website infected with software which then prompts the device to mine for cryptocurrency. Singapore ranks 25th globally as a victim of cryptomining attacks.

BUSINESS

Knowledge spread vital: DPM

Spreading knowledge from leading-edge firms to the rest of industry is a key aspect of Singapore's innovation journey, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday at the official opening of Schneider Electric's East Asia and Japan headquarters in Kallang.

SPORT

Ex-hockey star Dahlia dies

Tributes have poured in from the local hockey fraternity following the death of 1993 SEA Games gold medallist and former national women's coach Dahlia Borhan on Wednesday from cancer at age 58.

LIFE

Shop at fashion and art fest

This year's Outsider fashion and art festival will highlight brands such as Thailand's Takara Wong. The free event will take place at indie cinema The Projector at Golden Mile Tower from April 4 to 7.

What it should have been

In Sunday's report "Diagnosing the cause of rising costs", it was stated that: "Drilling down, the MOH concluded that much of the higher claims was the result of overcharging and overtreatment by doctors in the private sector."

This is incorrect. The Ministry of Health did not draw such a conclusion.

In yesterday's report "Prescriptions to rein in healthcare costs", we said that the Competition Act for outlawing the price guide was set by the Singapore Medical Council.

This is incorrect. It was set by the Singapore Medical Association.

We are sorry for the error.

VIDEO

Age doesn't matter

Para-powerlifter Kalai Vanen on competing at the Commonwealth Games at age 59. http://str.sg/kalailook

VIDEO

'Rescue' in action

Watch a simulation of a search and rescue operation featuring a helicopter and RSAF personnel. http://str.sg/oqsj