What's News: March 28, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Mystery Beijing visit by Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to have visited Beijing over the last two days ahead of crucial summits between him and South Korea and the United States. If Mr Kim did meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, it would have come at a time when China is in danger of being sidelined on the Korean peninsula nuclear issue.

Grab offers jobs to Uber staff

In a townhall session yesterday, ride-hailing firm Grab reached out to staff from its rival Uber, telling them that they will be offered positions after the merger. This comes a day after Uber's sale of its South-east Asian business to Grab, which uploaded photos online of new work spaces for Uber staff.



Protesters at a rally in Tokyo yesterday calling for Mr Shinzo Abe's Cabinet to resign. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

Ex-tax chief denies cover-up

Japan's former tax agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa testified in Parliament yesterday that no orders came from any politician for changes to be made to the papers at the heart of a shady land deal to protect Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But he did not provide much clarity in his testimony on the deepening scandal that has cost him his job.

WORLD

Langkawi's Mahathir factor

Malaysia's island of Langkawi has never fallen to the opposition, with more than two-thirds of voters backing the Barisan Nasional in the last election. But analysts say the tide could turn in favour of opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad, although he has yet to confirm his candidacy.

OPINION

S'pore must look back to grow

To keep its economy thriving, Singapore should look to its historic role in South-east Asia rather than depend on the rise of China or the West, says Professor Linda Lim of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

HOME

A*Star unveils major changes

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) announced broad changes to the running of the 18 research institutes under its charge in the biggest shake-up in its 16-year history. This comes amid intensified competition for grants among scientists.

HOME

Jailed for killing flatmate

An elderly cleaner slashed and killed his flatmate after their feud came to a head over the sounds of a coffee cup being washed. Tan Kim Hock, 72, was jailed for four years for attacking welder Fan Fook Heng, 62, with a knife in their one-bedroom rental flat in June 2016.

BUSINESS

Young S'poreans on Forbes list

A league table that ranks 300 young disruptors, innovators and entrepreneurs across Asia has included 24 people in Singapore.

The table lists 30 people under age 30 in 10 categories, each vetted and selected by a panel of accomplished judges, said Forbes magazine, which compiled the ranking.

SPORT

Lions need to shape up

Already confirmed as wooden spoonists in Group E of Asian Cup qualifying, the Singapore football team ended their campaign on a poor note after losing 0-1 to Chinese Taipei last night. Chen Po-liang's goal in the 36th minute meant the Lions have just one win in 15 matches and have heaps to work on in preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup in November.



PHOTO: BRINKHOFF MOGENBERG



LIFE

Chance meeting leads to play

Author Mark Haddon reportedly refused offers to adapt his book, The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-time, until he and playwright Simon Stephens became friends "over the coffee machine". The play (above) of the same name went on to win seven Olivier awards and a Tony for Best Play. It will be staged here from tomorrow.

VIDEO

SIA's new wings

Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner unveiled: It can carry 14 per cent more passengers than the earlier variant, the 787-9. http://str.sg/oqMT

WEB SPECIAL

Does it all add up?

Still believe in the "10,000 steps" mantra despite doubts that it is a marketing ruse? Explore our offbeat interactive graphic. http://str.sg/oqsA