What's News: Dec 5, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Worries over US-S. Korea drill

Tensions on the Korean peninsula yesterday ratcheted up a notch, fuelling concerns of a conflict, as American and South Korean air forces launched their largest drill. The five-day drill, called Vigilant Ace, had been criticised by North Korea as an "all-out provocation".

TOP OF THE NEWS

Firm defends dengue vaccine

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur said there have been no reported deaths linked to its dengue vaccine, as the Philippines ordered a probe into an immunisation programme involving over 730,000 children. A non-governmental group said three children, who were vaccinated in April last year with Dengvaxia, had died.

WORLD

Britain, EU fail to reach deal

Britain and the European Union yesterday failed to fully agree on a deal on Brexit, after a series of twists and turns that saw their tentative deal derailed over the issue of an Irish border. Ireland insists on open access while the Democratic Unionist Party are adamant Northern Ireland will leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of Britain.

WORLD

Trump hits out at FBI

United States President Donald Trump has unleashed an extraordinary assault on the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the nation's top law enforcement agency, as its Russia investigation draws closer to him. He said it was a biased institution whose standing was now the "worst in history".

OPINION

How trade shaped Singapore

Singapore's history has been shaped over hundreds of years by trade and the settlers drawn to the island from around the world. Their influence has enriched us and continues to leave its mark to this day, writes Professor Tommy Koh.

HOME

Longer wait for bags at Changi

With wet weather set to continue in the first fortnight of December, Changi Airport Group said passengers arriving at Changi Airport this month may have to wait longer for their luggage to be unloaded from planes because of the risk of lightning.

HOME

Ire over 'inaccurate' signs

The Singapore Association for the Deaf said a SkillsFuture course teaching sign language used a trainer who was not registered with the association, and taught a sign system called Signing Exact English, which is not used by the community here.

BUSINESS

Maersk well ahead of rivals

Maersk Line's €3.7 billion (S$5.9 billion) acquisition of Hamburg Sud is propelling the container shipping giant - already the world's No. 1 carrier - much further ahead of its competitors in the relentless race for market share, its chief commercial officer Vincent Clerc said yesterday. He said a bigger Maersk would also mean bigger box volumes for Singapore.

SPORT

StanChart run draws flak

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Sunday got some flak on social media. The complaints were related to the baggage deposit and collection areas, connection issues with the event's mobile app and runners not getting finisher T-shirts in their preferred sizes. A post from the organisers on the SCSM Facebook page yesterday addressed each issue.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



LIFE

Orchestra set to return home

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra returns to the newly renovated Singapore Conference Hall (above) with a Chinese New Year concert titled Rhapsodies Of Spring 2018: Home For The New Year on Jan 26. The programme includes Spring from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, and Spring Festival Overture composed by Li Huanzhi

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Grandpa on a roll

Avid cyclist Malcolm Chen, 72, created Ageless Bicyclists to teach children with disabilities to cycle and do simple bicycle repairs. str.sg/oZTT

VIDEO

Befriending residents

Volunteers from the Cassia Resettlement Team help elderly residents who moved from their old Dakota Crescent flats. str.sg/oZT8