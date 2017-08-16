What's News: Aug 16, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

US-N. Korea tensions ease

After the war of words between North Korea and the United States last week, both sides dialled it down this week. Stock markets rallied for the second day running yesterday after Mr Kim Jong Un reportedly said he will watch the US for "a little more" before launching a missile strike on Guam.

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore employees less satisfied

Singaporeans are less satisfied with their bosses than employees in other countries, according to a new survey conducted by human resources consulting firm Mercer. It found employee engagement here has declined consistently over the past three years. The survey polled more than 42,000 employees across industries in Singapore.

WORLD

Reject religious violence: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to reject religious violence, after a series of attacks against minorities sparked debate about whether a surge of Hindu nationalism is undermining the country's secular ideals. In a speech marking the 70th anniversary of India's independence yesterday, Mr Modi also listed his government's achievements.

WORLD

CEOs quit White House panel

The fallout from Mr Donald Trump's refusal to call out white supremacists after last Saturday's violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has continued, as three CEOs quit a White House advisory committee: Merck's Kenneth Frazier, Under Armour's Kevin Plank and Intel's Brian Krzanich.

OPINION

Govt R&D money well spent?

The Singapore Government is funding clean energy R&D in a big way, but is it money well spent, asks energy consultant Tilak K. Doshi. In some cases, tax credits for private sector R&D might work better, he writes.

HOME

Tall buildings safe: Experts

Experts have said that even if tall buildings here suffer low-level damage during tremors caused by the strongest earthquake possible at the nearest fault zone to Singapore, they will be structurally safe. The remarks follow the quake that hit Sumatra on Sunday.

HOME

Old-school coffee shop shuts

One of the last old-school coffee shops in Singapore, which has been operating since the 1950s, will close on Aug 22 after the shophouse in which it is located was sold. The co-owner of Hup Lee in Jalan Besar, known for kaya toast grilled over a charcoal fire, is retiring.

BUSINESS

Public space at port terminal

New facilities at Pasir Panjang Terminal will include a public space with the aim of bringing people closer to Singapore's port. The Port of Singapore has traditionally been closed off to the public. A PSA spokesman declined to elaborate on what form this space will take. Construction on the new facilities is expected to start early next year and be completed in 2020.



SPORT

S'pore nearly falter at the end

The Singapore women's water polo team were leading 5-1 after the third quarter, and huddled (above) to spur each other to an emphatic win. Instead, it was Indonesia who were lifted to almost pull off a shock win before succumbing 6-7 in their opening SEA Games match in Kuala Lumpur - a situation that Singapore coach Lee Sai Meng put down to overexcitement.

LIFE

S'porean behind China hit film

Former Channel 8 actor Ix Shen, who ventured to China in 2009 to further his career, was the executive director of action flick Wolf Warrior II, the all-time top-grossing film in China with 4.5 billion yuan (S$919 million) earned thus far. The success of Wolf Warrior II has meant that offers have started coming in for Shen.

