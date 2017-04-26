What's News: April 26, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

US, N. Korea in show of force

The US and North Korea showed off their military prowess yesterday as nations in the region stepped up talks to defuse a crisis over the North's nuclear programme. With US destroyers in nearby waters, Pyongyang marked a military anniversary with a big firing drill.

Eviction notice for 3 homes

The owners of the three remaining homes in Merpati Road whose land had been acquired by the Government in 2010 were served notices of eviction yesterday. They had stayed on past several deadlines and were the last of 15 households that had to move out for high-rise flats to be built around the upcoming Mattar MRT station.



A security trooper standing guard near the Asean Summit venue in Manila on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Manila gears up for summit

The Philippines has spared no expense as Asean chair to bolster security ahead of the regional grouping's summit in Manila this week. More than 40,000 security personnel have been deployed and some 2 billion pesos (S$56 million) spent as part of security measures against possible attacks by Islamist militants and protests by leftist groups.

Plastic-gobbling caterpillar

A moth caterpillar commonly bred to provide fish bait has been found to feast on a notoriously resistant plastic, raising hopes that the creature can help manage plastic bag pollution by getting rid of the polyethylene plastic waste accumulated in landfill sites and oceans.

Good research vital for stocks

A lack of good-quality research seems to have hurt Singapore stocks. Marissa Lee delves into the reasons, and efforts by the Singapore Exchange to build a research ecosystem, as well as how fintech might turn things around.

Over 200 attend boy's funeral

More than 200 people turned up for the funeral of Muhammad Hambali Sumathi, a Secondary 1 student at Geylang Methodist School, who died on Monday when a movable goalpost fell on him. Hambali was attempting a pull-up on the crossbar.

Fined for baiting birds

A nature photographer fed mealworms to birds at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, without authority to do so, to get good pictures. Johnson Chua, 51, carried out the act in a place that was off limits. He was fined $3,800 in total for the offences.

Firms lagging in productivity

Singapore companies do not pay enough attention to maximising productivity, which has led to stagnating output growth, according to a report by management consultancy Oliver Wyman. This has resulted in rising staff costs and Singapore becoming less competitive.

Warriors in top form

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a four-game sweep of the Western Conference first-round series with a 128-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 37 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as his team's 45 first-quarter points equalled the NBA record for the most points scored in the opening period of a play-off game.

Rihanna sparks backlash

Over the weekend, singer Rihanna posted on Instagram a series of photos with the head of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II superimposed on some of the pop star's own most notable looks. The seeming lack of respect for royalty has led to some backlash online.

Road to the past

The rich heritage of North Bridge Road, one of Singapore's earliest thoroughfares, is seen in the number of historical buildings along this stretch. str.sg/northbridge

This used to be my playground

Dragons and doves still rule at these five retro Housing Board playgrounds that have survived in the midst of the changing landscape. str.sg/retroplay

What it should have been

Yesterday's report, "Public-private partnerships to spur local manufacturing", stated that the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) spent more than $220 million on industry research and development (R&D) last year. A*Star has clarified that the $220 million was spent by its industry partners in joint R&D projects.