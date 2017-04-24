What's News: April 24, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

N. Korea issues fresh warning

N. Korea issues fresh warning North Korea said yesterday it was ready to sink a US aircraft carrier to show its might, as two Japanese naval ships joined

a US carrier group for exercises in the western Pacific. Pyongyang also threatened Australia with a nuclear strike, urging it to think twice before

''blindly and zealously toeing the US line''.



A bright yellow bicycle of bike-sharing company ofo was repainted white. PHOTO: STOMP



TOP OF THE NEWS

Weighing in on bike misuse

Social media can be a powerful tool to call out bad behaviour and promote good behaviour in bike-sharing schemes, said experts. Since the launch of three such companies here this year, pictures of misused bikes have been making their rounds online. Some were repainted or stashed outside flats, while some others were trashed.

WORLD

Indian families go to join ISIS

The departure of five Indian families for territory controlled by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Afghanistan has raised the alarm about the militant group's reach in India as well as growing extremism in Kerala, a southern state with deep ties through migrant workers to the Arab Gulf.

WORLD

Islamic law and Najib's might

Attempts to expand Islamic law in Malaysia have changed its political landscape, and may be the most important factor in maintaining the Najib Razak administration's grip on power. The multiracial Barisan Nasional is expected to win polls due by August 2018, as the push for wider Islamic law has caused a schism in the opposition.

OPINION

Polls won't fix May's problems

The June 8 general election may put British Prime Minister Theresa May's opponents on the back foot, but it w ill not strengthen her negotiation position on Brexit, says Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Lightning protection revamp

Talks are under way to revise a building code regulating lightning protection, to address safety and look into protection requirements as the number of roof terraces in housing developments grows. The code now does not refer specifically to roof terraces, said an expert.

HOME

Pros and cons of chatbots

Companies and the Government are using more intelligent chatbots - computer programs that mimic human conversations - to interact with customers and citizens. While the feature is more user-friendly and boosts productivity, security experts warn about risks.

BUSINESS

R&D vital in maritime industry

The wheels driving research and development (R&D) in Singapore's offshore and marine sector keep turning even as firms wrestle with one of the most bruising downturns in recent history. Industry veteran Heng Chiang Gnee believes that in both good times and bad, focusing on R&D can make a big difference to a firm's business.



PHOTO:

REUTERS



SPORT

Conte's moment

Leading Chelsea to their first FA Cup final since their 2012 victory was a significant moment for manager Antonio Conte (above), who left Eden Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench. After the Blues' 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Conte said: "If you win, the plan worked, if you don't, the responsibility is on you. I think today our plan worked very well."

LIFE

Aaron Kwok plays coy on baby

Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok is probably about to become a father. At the opening of Louis Vuitton's time capsule exhibition three days after his wedding to model Moka Fang, the 51-year-old did not miss a beat when he was asked about rumours that Ms Fang, 29, is expecting a baby. "The character for 'double happiness' is composed of two characters for 'happiness'," he said.

WEB SPECIAL

Street treats

Bangkok's street food stalls offer a wide array of delicious dishes. Here are nine must-try offerings. http://str.sg/4B2D

VIDEO

Get carded

Limpeh Says is a Singaporean student's localised take on the popular American game Cards Against Humanity. Watch the game being played. http://str.sg/4Bmi