What's News: Apr 13, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Risks from US-China trade war

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday the greater danger from a United States-China trade war is not just in terms of higher tariffs or damage to trade, but the souring of Sino-American ties more broadly. He added that both Singapore and the region must be prepared for this possibility.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Portal to link S'pore, Chonqing

Singapore is working with Chongqing to set up a single electronic window to connect the Chinese city's economy with Singapore through data sharing, making for easier and more efficient Customs clearance. This will pave the way for a logistics chain linking South-east Asia through Singapore to Chongqing and western China.

WORLD

Fury in India over rape cases

Two rape cases have left India shocked this week. One involved a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who is accused of raping a 16-year-old, while the other was of an eight-year-old from a Muslim nomadic tribe in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, the motive for the second attack was to chase away the tribe from the mainly Hindu village.

WORLD

KL rebuts ex-minister's claims

Malaysia's Defence Ministry has denied allegations by former trade minister Rafidah Aziz that huge parcels of ministry land had been misappropriated.

The ministry said that its "land swop" projects, which it carried out with several companies, followed government procedures.

OPINION

China must win hearts, minds

Good behaviour is as important for China to win hearts and minds as project finance and funding when it comes to securing the success of the Belt and Road Initiative, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Youth duped Singtel of $30k

Ronny Lee Jia Jie, 20, applied for 49 mobile phone plans on Singtel's website using the particulars of other people, and obtained phones for free or at a discount, cheating the telco of over $30,000. This was one of the methods he used to dupe others of almost $33,240.

HOME

Pre-schools chip in to do good

Start Small Dream Big, an annual initiative that gets pre-school children involved in community service, will be bigger this year, with 39,000 children from more than 670 pre-schools taking part. Last year, 34,000 from more than 550 schools raised over $200,000.

BUSINESS

Healthcare group prices IPO

Asian Healthcare Specialists, a group of five doctors engaged in orthopaedic, trauma and sports services, is placing out 46.9 million new shares at 23 cents apiece as part of a listing on the Catalist board. The initial public offering (IPO) aims to raise around $9.5 million in net proceeds.

SPORT

Buffon unhappy with penalty

Juventus goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Buffon slammed English referee Michael Oliver after he awarded a stoppage-time penalty to Real Madrid, which Cristiano Ronaldo converted to give the defending champions a nail-biting 4-3 aggregate victory. The Italian champions had ripped up the script after taking a 3-0 lead in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which many had deemed a write-off, having lost 3-0 in the first leg.



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/8 DAYS, I-WEEKLY



LIFE

Magazines to go fully digital

Local entertainment magazines 8 Days and i-Weekly, published by Mediacorp, are set to become online-only publications, with their last print run in September. The company will also cease publishing the Singapore edition of fashion magazine Elle and close parenting website SmartParents.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Get to know Inuka

The Singapore Zoo's 27-year-old resident is the first polar bear born in the tropics. Here are five other facts about Inuka. http://str.sg/inuka27

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman discuss Facebook, V. Sundram Moorthy and ocean pollution. http://str.sg/hangout08