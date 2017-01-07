What a send-off: Jeeps and pole dancers at Taiwanese politician's funeral procession

When a politician dies, jeeps and pole dancers are not what the public usually expects at the funeral procession.

But that was what happened in Taiwan's Chiayi County on Tuesday (Jan 3), where 50 jeeps and 50 pole dancers turned up for the funeral procession of former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang.

Mr Tung had died at 76 on Dec 14, Malaysia's Chinese newspaper Kwong Wah reported on Wednesday (Jan 4).

In videos circulating on Sina Weibo and YouTube, female dancers are seen shimmying to poles perched on the back of brightly coloured jeeps.

Amused passers-by stop to take photos and videos of them.

Mr Tung's son said his father loved a good lively atmosphere, and so he decided to hire performers and dancers to make his dad happy and let him leave with pizzazz, Kwong Wah reported.

The BBC on Friday (Jan 6) reported that having showy funeral processions is not unusual in parts of Taiwan, with one expert saying that the practice combined traditional customs of hiring professional female wailers at funerals and having bustling processions celebrating the dead.