US troops in South Korea celebrate Thanksgiving

PYEONGTAEK (REUTERS) - US troops marked the annual holiday of Thanksgiving thousands miles away from home on Thursday (Nov 23) in South Korea.

A traditional meal including turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing were served to soldiers at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which lies about 100 kilometres from the border with reclusive North Korea.

The US soldiers away from their family and home said the Thanksgiving meal prepared for them was homey.

US sergeant Michal Yin, who was in charge of the festive meal for his fellow soldiers, said about sixty turkeys were cooked for over a thousand soldiers and their families.

About 28,500 US troops based in South Korea are helping to defend the country against nuclear-armed North Korea, which has remained in a technical state of war with the South since the 1950-53 Korean conflict.