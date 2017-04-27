US, South Korea say deployment of Thaad anti-missile defence system going smoothly

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean and US national security advisers agreed on Thursday (April 27) that the deployment of a US anti-missile defence system was moving ahead smoothly, South Korea's presidential office said.

South Korea's presidential national security adviser Kim Kwan Jin and his US counterpart H. R. McMaster also agreed in a phone call to swiftly take punitive measures, including new UN Security Council sanctions, in the event of additional provocation by North Korea, the office said.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system is being set up on a former golf course in the southern county of Seongju, and its arrival was met by hundreds of protesters, some of whom clashed with police on Wednesday.

(This story is developing)

