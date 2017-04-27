US, South Korea say deployment of Thaad anti-missile defence system going smoothly

The US military began moving parts of its controversial Thaad anti-missile system to a deployment site in South Korea amid tension over the North's nuclear programme.
North Korea puts on a massive live-fire artillery drill as a US submarine docks in the South amid growing concern over Pyongyang's nuclear programme.VIDEO: REUTERS
A US military trailer carrying elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system enters a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017.
Protesters and police standing by as trailers carrying US Thaad missile defence equipment enter a deployment site in Seongju, on April 26, 2017.
Protesters and police standing by as trailers carrying US Thaad missile defence equipment enter a deployment site in Seongju, on April 26, 2017.
Protesters and police standing by as trailers carrying US Thaad missile defence equipment enter a deployment site in Seongju, on April 26, 2017.
File photo of an aerial view of a golf course used as the site of a recently installed anti Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system in Seongju, on March 18, 2017.
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) interceptor is launched from a Thaad battery on an island in the Pacific Ocean.
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean and US national security advisers agreed on Thursday (April 27) that the deployment of a US anti-missile defence system was moving ahead smoothly, South Korea's presidential office said.

South Korea's presidential national security adviser Kim Kwan Jin and his US counterpart H. R. McMaster also agreed in a phone call to swiftly take punitive measures, including new UN Security Council sanctions, in the event of additional provocation by North Korea, the office said.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system is being set up on a former golf course in the southern county of Seongju, and its arrival was met by hundreds of protesters, some of whom clashed with police on Wednesday.

(This story is developing)

 
 
 
