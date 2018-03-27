US Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan in the light of China threats

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Two senior US Republican senators asked the Trump administration on Monday (March 26) to allow the sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Taiwan, saying it would help it "remain a democracy" in the face of threats from China.

"These fighters will have a positive impact on Taiwan's self-defence and would act as a necessary deterrent to China's aggressive military posture across the Asia-Pacific region," Senator John Cornyn, the assistant majority leader, and Senator James Inhofe, a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

"After years of military modernisation, China shows the ability to wage war against Taiwan for the first time since the 1950's," they wrote.

"However, with your leadership, it is possible to help Taiwan remain a democracy, free to establish a relationship with China that is not driven by military coercion."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sale of the jets could increase tensions with Beijing, where officials were infuriated when Mr Trump signed legislation this month that encourages the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

The US military has put countering China and Russia at the centre of a new national defence strategy unveiled by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in January.

Related Story Taiwan scrambles jets to shadow Chinese air force warplanes flying through Bashi Channel

Other US allies in the Asia-Pacific region also are exploring the purchase of the stealthy F-35.

Lockheed hit its 2017 target to deliver 66 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies last year (2017).