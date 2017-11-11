US First Lady stays back in China to play tourist

As US President Donald Trump left Beijing yesterday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, Mrs Melania Trump stayed behind in China to play tourist. At the Beijing Zoo, the 47-year-old former model fed a giant panda named Gu Gu and greeted a group of children waving Chinese and American flags – handing out stuffed toy eagles after watching them sing a Chinese folk song. Later, Mrs Trump walked along a section of the Great Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site where Chinese officials often take visiting heads of state and their spouses.